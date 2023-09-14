EN
    19:48, 14 September 2023

    3 documents signed following Summit of CA Heads of State

    Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi
    The 5th Consultative Summit of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, resulted in the conclusion of three documents, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The documents signed include the joint statement following the 5th Consultative Summit of the Heads of State of Central Asia, the Treaty between Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan on the main areas of youth policy, the Treaty on the enhancement of land transport interconnectedness.


