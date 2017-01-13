3 failures in CHP, Temirtau

KARAGANDA.KAZINFORM - In Temirtau, Karaganda region, three incidents have occurred at the CHP (Combined Heat and Power)

On January 11 at 17:40 on the CHP-2 of ArselorMittal Temirtau the package boiler No5 was shut down in emergency regime because of a hole in the steam superheater. The next day at 22.20 a hole on the screen caused emergency shutdown of the package boiler No3. On January 13 at 09.15 package boiler No1 was shut down due to failure of packing glands on water feed.

At present one of the emergency boilers has been put in operation. Two will have been repaired by January 14.

"At present three boilers (No2,4,6), three turbine generators (No 1,2,4), six main boilers, peak load boiler No6 are in service. The pressure in the coolant from the CHP-2 is 8,8/2,0 atm", the akimat press service said. The temperature of the coolant is below the norm. It has been noted however heat supply to the population remained stable with no interruptions.