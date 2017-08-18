3 German nationals, 1 Belgian among dead in Barcelona van attack

BARCELONA. KAZINFORM - Three German nationals and one Belgian citizen are among those killed in the deadly van attack in Spanish resort city of Barcelona, local media reported Friday.

The nationality of the victims was confirmed by the police, La Vanguardia newspaper reported.



A van drove into a crowd of pedestrians in the central Ramblas area in Barcelona on Thursday, leaving 13 people dead and over 100 injured, in what police said was an act of terrorism. The Daesh terror group claimed responsibility for the attack, Sputnik reports.

Hours after the tragedy in Las Ramblas avenue another vehicle attack took place in the coastal town of Cambrils, south of Barcelona. Six civilians and a police officer were injured, with some of them in critical condition.

The Catalan civil protection service said early Friday at least 18 nationalities were among those affected by the lethal attack.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has declared a three-day period of national mourning from Friday through Sunday.