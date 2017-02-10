EN
    19:41, 10 February 2017 | GMT +6

    3 healthcare centers to be built in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Three centers of primary healthcare are planned to be built in micro-districts of Astana city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Astana healthcare department is looking for businessmen who are ready to take part in the construction projects.

    "Four build-operate-transfer projects on construction and exploitation of three centers of primary healthcare and reconstruction of the city outpatient clinic №1 were developed," the department said inviting businessmen to take part in those projects.

     

     

