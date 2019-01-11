16:53, 11 January 2019 | GMT +6
3 hospitalized after 31 cars collided in Almaty region
TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM 15 people were taken to a hospital as a result of yesterday's large-scale road-traffic accident on Almaty-Kapshagai highway.
According to Deputy Chief Physician of Ile District Hospital Aidar Soltangaziyev, 15 people applied for medical treatment. "Three of them were hospitalized with serious injuries. Two are in a trauma care department and one is an intensive care unit now," he said.
Recall that the accident occurred at around 8:00am when 31 cars collided with each other on the 20th km of Almaty-Ust-Kamenogorsk highway.
As per preliminary data, black ice became the cause of the accident.