3 infectious hospitals closed in Nur-Sultan after seeing few COVID-19 patients

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On average 70 people are admitted to infectious hospitals in the Kazakh capital daily, acting head of the public healthcare department of Nur-Sultan city Aliya Rustemova revealed Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Three infectious facilities with 240 bed capacity have been closed in the past week due to fewer COVID-19 patients,» Ms Rustemova said, adding that bed occupancy in the city stands at 37%, compared to 63% in early May.

«Although the Kazakh capital is still in the ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, COVID-19 incidence rate has dropped considerably since the beginning of May. The number of those treated for COVID-19 at infectious facilities has fallen as well,» she noted.

Currently 73 COVID-19 patients are staying at the intensive care units. Of these, 19 are on life support. 70% of COVID-19 patients are aged 60 or more.