EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:38, 10 June 2021 | GMT +6

    3 infectious hospitals closed in Nur-Sultan after seeing few COVID-19 patients

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On average 70 people are admitted to infectious hospitals in the Kazakh capital daily, acting head of the public healthcare department of Nur-Sultan city Aliya Rustemova revealed Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Three infectious facilities with 240 bed capacity have been closed in the past week due to fewer COVID-19 patients,» Ms Rustemova said, adding that bed occupancy in the city stands at 37%, compared to 63% in early May.

    «Although the Kazakh capital is still in the ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, COVID-19 incidence rate has dropped considerably since the beginning of May. The number of those treated for COVID-19 at infectious facilities has fallen as well,» she noted.

    Currently 73 COVID-19 patients are staying at the intensive care units. Of these, 19 are on life support. 70% of COVID-19 patients are aged 60 or more.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Nur-Sultan Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!