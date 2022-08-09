EN
    3 injured in Google data center explosion: Report

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM An explosion at Google's date center in the US state of Iowa left three people injured on late Monday, local media reported, according to Anadolu Agency.

    Three electricians were critically injured with significant burns after an «electrical incident,» police and Google told SFGATE news website.

    Google has 14 data centers in the US and 23 in total around the world, according to the company




    Photo: aa.com.tr

