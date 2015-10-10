3 injured in nighttime car crash in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Three people have been injured as a Mercedes car and a Hyundai minivan collided in Almaty early Saturday morning, local police say. The road accident happened at 3:00 a.m. Almaty time.

According to witnesses, the Mercedes vehicle was moving along Dzhandosov Street at a very high speed, the driver lost control of the car and it crossed into the oncoming lane. As a result, it crashed into the Hyundai minivan with three people traveling inside. Fortunately, the Hyundai passenger escaped unharmed. The Mercedes driver and two passengers, on the contrary, sustained various injuries and were hospitalized. The Almaty police are investigating.