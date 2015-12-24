3 injured in road accident in Akmola rgn

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Three people suffered injuries in a road accident in Akmola region, Kazinform refers to the press service of the regional department for emergency situations.

The traffic accident took place on 23 December on Almaty-Yekaterinburg highway near the village of Batpak. "Ford Transit" and "Lada" collision has injured 3 people. The victims were taken to the hospital in Osakarovka village of Karaganda region.