TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    21:26, 24 December 2015 | GMT +6

    3 injured in road accident in Akmola rgn

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Three people suffered injuries in a road accident in Akmola region, Kazinform refers to the press service of the regional department for emergency situations.

    The traffic accident took place on 23 December on Almaty-Yekaterinburg highway near the village of Batpak. "Ford Transit" and "Lada" collision has injured 3 people. The victims were taken to the hospital in Osakarovka village of Karaganda region.

