    10:13, 09 March 2020 | GMT +6

    3 Kazakh boxers earn Olympic licenses in Jordan

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Three Kazakhstani boxers earned Olympic licenses to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the boxing tournament in Amman, Jordan, Kazinform reports.

    Silver medalist of the Rio Olympics Vasiliy Levit, 32, defeated Tajik boxer Davlat Boltayev in Men’s 91kg quarterfinal fight. Levit propelled into the semis, earned a medal and the Olympic berth.

    Two-time world silver medalist Abylaikhan Zhussupov and Bekzad Nurdauletov also earned their respective Olympic licenses in 69kg and 81kg weight categories.


    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing
