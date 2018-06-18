3 Kazakh boxers secure ahead-of-time wins in Moscow ⠀

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Three Kazakh athletes got into the ring at a boxing event in Moscow, Kazinform correspondent cites the webpage of Professional Boxing of Kazakhstan.

Russia's Dmitry Antipov was the opponent of Ibragim Yeskendir. The four-round bout ended in the second round as the Kazakh boxer knocked the Russian out. Super middleweight Ibragim Yeskendir has secured a third K/O win in the professional ring.

Also in the frames of this event, Ualikhan Bissenkulov and Yedil Kozhamberdiyev defeated their opponents ahead of time.

Ualikhan Bissenkulov's opponent was 27-year-old Mekongo Rodriguez of France. The six-round fight was over in the first round when Bissenkulov won by knockout. It has been the fifth win (all inside the distance) of the undefeated Kazakh fighter.

Another Kazakh, Yedil Kozhamberdiyev, fought against Christian Salmank of Cameroon. The Kazakh boxer won already in the first round of the fight as the referee stopped the contest. Having been defeated twice, Yedil gained the fourth victory in his career (three of them inside the distance).