    14:13, 08 December 2016 | GMT +6

    3 Kazakh female boxers top AIBA weight categories

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Amateur International Boxing Association (AIBA) has updated the rankings of its best female boxers, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Three female boxers - Nazym Kyzaibai, Dina Zholaman and Lyazzat Kungeibayeva were featured into the updated lists.

    Nazym Kyzaibai topped the women's 45-48 kg weight category with 2,400 points. Dina Zholaman was named the best in women's 54 kg weight class with 1,700 points. Lyazzat Kungeibayeva now dominates the women's +81 kg weight category with 2,150 points.

