3 Kazakh films longlisted for 2020 Golden Globe Awards

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Three films produced in Kazakhstan are being considered for the Best Foreign Language Film nomination at the 2020 Golden Globes, Kazinform reports.

Produced by Kazakhfilm Film Studio, The Secret of a Leader by Farkhat Sharipov Shyrakshy (Guardian of the Light) by Ermek Tursunov and Tomiris by Akan Satayev stand a chance to be shortlisted for the Golden Globes’ «Best Foreign Language Film» award.

This year 96 foreign language films from 65 countries are eligible for Golden Globes consideration. The nominees for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards will be announced on December 9, 2019.

It should be noted that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association does not limit submissions to one per country, multiple submissions from any country are possible.

The 77th Golden Globe Awards will take place on January 5, 2020.