3 Kazakh players made it to ITF J100 Tehran quarterfinals

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM The J100 Tehran Tournament 2023 is going on in the Iranian capital, Kazinform reports.

Kazakhstani players Amir Omarkhanov (299 ITF Juniors), Zangar Nurlanuly (692 ITF Juniors) and Danial Rakhmatullayev (435 ITF Juniors) made it to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

In the second round, Amir defeated Swedish player Alfons Ridstrom (4:6, 7:5, 6:2), and Zangar overwhelmed Indian Hitesh Chauhan (6:4, 3:6, 6:4), while Danial won over Iranian Amirali Ghavam (6:4, 3:6, 6:4).

In semi-finals of the tournament, two Kazakh tennis players will play vs each other in doubles: Amir Omarkhanov / Bulgarian Yoan Naydenov tandem will face Zhakas Kozbak/Russian Dmitry Burtsev duo.