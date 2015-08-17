3 Kazakh tennis players in 2015 Cincinnati Open main draw

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh tennis players Yulia Putintseva and Yaroslava Shvedova are to represent their home country at WTA Cincinnati Open 2015 with the prize fund of $2,4 million, Vesti.kz reports.

In the finals of the qualification round of the hardcourt event the 27-year Shvedova eliminated Colombian Mariana Duque-Marino in two straight sets 6-1, 6-4 taking their head-to-head rivalry to 2-1. Putintseva's opponent Kurumi Nara of Japan retired from the tournament being 7-5, 1-0 down. It is worth mentioning that Kazakhstan's №1 in tennis Zarina Diyas will face off with American Venus Williams in the opening match.