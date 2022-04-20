EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:59, 20 April 2022 | GMT +6

    3 Kazakh wrestlers stroll into 2022 Asian Championships finals

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Three Kazakhstani wrestlers will fight in the finals of the 2022 Asian Wrestling Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

    Participants are expected to clash in 60kg, 67kg, 72kg, 82kg and 97kg weight categories on Day 2 on the championships.

    Meirzhan Shermakhambet (67kg), Abylaikhan Amzayev (72kg) and Dias Kalen (82kg) will vie for gold medals.

    Two more Kazakhstani wrestlers Yernur Fidakhmetov and Sanzhar Serikkan will fight in the 60kg and 97 kg bronze medal bouts.

    The final bouts are scheduled to take place at 16:00 pm Nur-Sultan time.

    Shermakhambet will take on South Korean wrestler, while Amzayev and Kalen will clash with Iranian athletes.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!