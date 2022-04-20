3 Kazakh wrestlers stroll into 2022 Asian Championships finals

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Three Kazakhstani wrestlers will fight in the finals of the 2022 Asian Wrestling Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

Participants are expected to clash in 60kg, 67kg, 72kg, 82kg and 97kg weight categories on Day 2 on the championships.

Meirzhan Shermakhambet (67kg), Abylaikhan Amzayev (72kg) and Dias Kalen (82kg) will vie for gold medals.

Two more Kazakhstani wrestlers Yernur Fidakhmetov and Sanzhar Serikkan will fight in the 60kg and 97 kg bronze medal bouts.

The final bouts are scheduled to take place at 16:00 pm Nur-Sultan time.

Shermakhambet will take on South Korean wrestler, while Amzayev and Kalen will clash with Iranian athletes.