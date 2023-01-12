EN
    14:41, 12 January 2023 | GMT +6

    3 Kazakhstani tennis players to compete in 2023 Australian Open main singles draw

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The main draw of the 2023 Australian Open which kicked off on January 16, has been revealed, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Kazakhstan’s highest ranked tennis player Elena Rybakina ranked 23rd in the world will take on Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the opening round. World number 51 of Kazakhstan Yulia Putintseva will clash with Romanian Sorana Cirstea.

    The only Kazakhstani male player in the main draw Alexander Bublik (ranked 36th by ATP) will vie against Spanish Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

    Both Mikhail Kukushkin and Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan lost their chance of propelling to the main draw of the Grand Slam after losing their respective matches in the qualifying event.

    The men and women’s doubles draw will be revealed later.

    Photo: ktf.kz

