    10:10, 05 November 2022 | GMT +6

    3 Kazakhstanis advance at Asian Boxing Championships in Amman

    None
    AMMAN. KAZINFORM – Three Kazakh boxers advanced at the ASBC Asian Women’s & Men’s Elite Boxing Championships 2022 in Amman, Jordan, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstan’s Sanzhar Tashkenbay defeated Uzbekistan’s Asilbek Dzhalilov by judges’ unanimous decision (5-0) in the men’s 48kg bout of the 1/8 finals of the tournament. Dulat Bekbauov of Kazakhstan beat Saparmyrat Odayev of Turkmenistan via a unanimous decision 5-0.

    Another Kazakhstani Aslanbek Shymbergenov brought Kazakhstan the first knockout win over Marjon Piañar from the Philippines in the second round of the 71kg bout.


