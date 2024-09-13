EN
    19:12, 13 September 2024

    3 Kazakhstanis advance to Zagreb Judo Grand Prix finals

    judo
    Photo: Olympic.kz

    Three Kazakhstani athletes are to compete for a gold medal at the 2024 Judo Grand Prix in Zagreb, Croatia, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Sherzod Dovlatov of Kazakhstan beat Enzo Jean of France in the men’s -60kg semifinal bout of the tournament.

    Kazakhstani Galiya Tynbayeva won the women’s -48kg semifinal bout, defeating Hungarian Rebeka Koszegi.

    Zhanarys Rakhmetkali of Kazakhstan outperformed Tengo Zirakashvili of Georgia in the men’s -66kg semifinal bout.

    Judo Sport
