3 Kazakhstanis advance to Zagreb Judo Grand Prix finals

Three Kazakhstani athletes are to compete for a gold medal at the 2024 Judo Grand Prix in Zagreb, Croatia, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

Sherzod Dovlatov of Kazakhstan beat Enzo Jean of France in the men’s -60kg semifinal bout of the tournament.

Kazakhstani Galiya Tynbayeva won the women’s -48kg semifinal bout, defeating Hungarian Rebeka Koszegi.

Zhanarys Rakhmetkali of Kazakhstan outperformed Tengo Zirakashvili of Georgia in the men’s -66kg semifinal bout.