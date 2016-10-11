EN
    18:09, 11 October 2016 | GMT +6

    3 Kazakhstanis injured in road accident in Russia

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Three citizens of Kazakhstan were injured on a highway in Russia, Kazinform has learnt from ria56.ru.

    According to reports, a Volkswagen Polo and a Mercedes Benz cars collided on the Kazan-Orenburg-Akbulak highway this week.

    The Volkswagen driver and two passengers sustained various injuries and were hospitalized. Local police confirmed that all three are nationals of Kazakhstan.

    The Volkswagen driver is to blame for the collision.

