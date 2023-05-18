3 Kazakhstanis injured in speedboat crash in Thailand

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Three nationals of Kazakhstan were injured after a speedboat crashed in Phuket on Wednesday, official spokesperson of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed Thursday.

Official spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov said four citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan were on board at the moment of the accident. In his words, three of them needed medical assistance at the scene. Of three, two were taken to a local hospital. They are in stable condition, he confirmed.

Kazakhstan’s consul keeps in touch with the injured Kazakhstanis and local authorities, Smadiyarov added.

At least 35 people were injured after the speedboat crashed in Chalong Bay in Phuket, Thailand on Wednesday evening.

Local police say it looks like the boat driver night have dozed off, according to Bangkok Post.