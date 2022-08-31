EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:39, 31 August 2022 | GMT +6

    3 Kazakhstanis to play at US Open Junior Championships 2022

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani junior tennis players Max Batyutenko, Aruzhan Sagandykova, and Sandugash Kenzhibayeva are to compete in the US Open Junior Championships, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    The tournament is the fourth Junior Grand Slam event which is set to take place from 04 September through 10 September 2022.

    The US Open Junior Championships draw will be revealed on 3 September.


    Photo: ktf.kz



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!