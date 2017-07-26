EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:49, 26 July 2017 | GMT +6

    3 killed, 1 injured in road accident in Almaty

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM A terrible traffic accident occurred at the intersection of Ryskulov-Sharipov streets in Almaty. As a result of the accident, three people were killed and one injured, Kazinform correspondent reports from the scene.

    Presumably, Toyota Ipsum was moving along Sharipov Street in a southerly direction, and Mercedes-Benz in the west. It is still not clear by which driver the accident was caused. The cars collided at the intersection.

    As a result of the accident, two young women from Toyota and a Mercedes driver died on the spot, the Toyota Ipsum driver was hospitalized. His condition is also unknown.

    Police are establishing the real cause of the accident.





    Tags:
    Almaty Incidents Accidents Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!