3 killed, 1 injured in road accident in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A terrible traffic accident occurred at the intersection of Ryskulov-Sharipov streets in Almaty. As a result of the accident, three people were killed and one injured, Kazinform correspondent reports from the scene.

Presumably, Toyota Ipsum was moving along Sharipov Street in a southerly direction, and Mercedes-Benz in the west. It is still not clear by which driver the accident was caused. The cars collided at the intersection.

As a result of the accident, two young women from Toyota and a Mercedes driver died on the spot, the Toyota Ipsum driver was hospitalized. His condition is also unknown.

Police are establishing the real cause of the accident.










