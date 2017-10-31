3 killed, 15 injured after attack strikes Kabul's embassy quarter

KABUL. KAZINFORM At least three people have been killed and 15 injured during an attack on Kabul's diplomatic quarter, government sources told EFE Tuesday.

Afghanistan Health Ministry spokesperson Ismail Kawusi said emergency services were at the scene in an area of Kabul that is home to numerous government buildings and embassies.

"The blast occurred on 14th Street of Wazir Akbar Khan, but it is still not clear whether it was a suicide attack or explosives were placed in the area," Kabul Police spokesperson Basir Mujahid told EFE.

He added that the number of casualties could be higher and that several police teams have been sent to the area.

The city's diplomatic quarter is vigorously guarded by the security forces and heavy transport vehicles are not allowed to enter since an attack in the capital on May 31, when a truck laden with explosives caused 150 deaths and left hundreds wounded.

Around 10 days earlier, more than 70 people lost their lives and 60 were injured in two attacks in 24 hours in Kabul, which this year has witnessed major insurgent attacks.

Since the end of NATO's combat mission in January 2015, Kabul has been losing ground to insurgents and now controls only 57% of the country, according to the Special General Inspector for Reconstruction of Afghanistan (SIGAR) of the US Congress.