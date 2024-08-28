3 killed, 3 more injured in head-on crash in Abai region

Three people died in a two-car collision in Abai region on August 28, Kazinform News Agency cites Polisia.kz.

The head-on collision involving a Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle and a Nissan Elgrand minivan occurred on the Semey-Ust-Kamenogorsk highway in Abai region. The accident resulted in the death of one of the drivers and two passengers. Another three were rushed to the local hospital with various injuries.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated for violation of the road traffic rules by a person driving a car or driving a motor vehicle negligently, causing the death of one or more persons.

The Police Department of Abai region is investigating the fatal road accident. A forensic medical examination has been launched.