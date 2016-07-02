EN
    15:01, 02 July 2016 | GMT +6

    3 killed, 4 injured in fatal car crash in Almaty region

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Three people have been killed and four more have been injured in a road accident in Almaty region tonight.

    The accident occurred on the Zhandosova-Uzynagash highway.

    According to the preliminary version, a driver of a Lada Priora car lost control of the vehicle, crossed into oncoming lane and collided with a Mitsubishi car. As a result of the head-on collision, three people died straight away.

    Four people, including a teenager, sustained various injuries and were hospitalized to a hospital in Kaskelen village.

    The police are investigating the incident.

