    10:28, 18 December 2015 | GMT +6

    3 killed, 6 hospitalized after road accident in Karaganda region

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Fatal road accident occurred 16 December on "Satpayev-Zhezkazgan" highway, the press service of Internal Affairs Department of Karaganda region reports.

    According to preliminary data, a 22-year-old driver of "UAZ Patriot" lost control of his vehicle on an icy road, drove into oncoming traffic and made a head-on collision with a minibus "Volkswagen T4". As a result of the accident, both drivers and a passenger of Volkswagen have died on the spot. Six passengers of the minibus were hospitalized. Pre-trial investigation is underway.

    Road accidents Karaganda region Accidents
