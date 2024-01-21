3 killed after severe storms hit Sao Paulo

At least three people have died in the last 24 hours due to severe storms in southeast Brazil's Sao Paulo state, the Civil Defense agency said Saturday, Xinhua reports.

The casualties comprised two women who were carried away by a flash flood in the city of Limeira, according to Brazil's official news agency Agencia Brasil.

Since November, storms with strong winds have kept battering southern and southeastern Brazil, causing material damage and loss of life.

Sorocaba, about 100 km from the state capital, declared a state of emergency this Saturday after two public hospitals were inundated.