ZHARKENT. KAZIJNFORM – Three people died when their car overturned on the road in Zhetysu region, Kazinfor cites Polisia.kz.

The Lexus LX470 car overturned on 273km of the highway West China – West Europe in Panfilov district, Zhetysu region, today.

As a result of the accident, three people were killed.

The police are still investigating the case.





Photo: polisia.kz