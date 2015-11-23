EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:55, 23 November 2015 | GMT +6

    3 killed in road accident in Pavlodar region

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Three people have been killed in a head-on collision on a highway in Pavlodar region today, Kazinform has learnt from pavlodarnews.kz.

    According to reports, the accident occurred not far from Zangar village at 2:53 p.m. Two vehicles collided on the Uspenskaya motorway. As a result of the collision, three people - one man and two women - died right away. Paramedics rushed three more people to a hospital. They are in critical condition.

    Tags:
    Road accidents Regions Accidents News Pavlodar region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!