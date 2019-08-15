3 killed in road accident in Zhambyl region

TARAZ. KAZINFORM – A road accident in Zhambyl region claimed lives of three people, Kazinform reports.

According to the police, the fatal accident happened on the Western Europe-Western China highway on August 15. A track rammed into a Gazel minivan parked on the side of the road and both vehicles ended in a road ditch. As a result of the collision, three people died. Paramedics rushed one man to a hospital.

The investigation is underway.

The local police confirmed that since the beginning of the year 687 road accidents had been registered in the region. 90 people died and 1, 138 were injured in those accidents.