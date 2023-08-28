3 killed in two-car crash in Karaganda region

KARKARALINSK. KAZINFORM Three people were killed as two cars collided on August 27 at 06:30 p.m. on the Karaganda-Ayaguz-Bugaz highway 20 km away from the town of Karkaralinsk, Kazinform learnt from Polisia.kz Telegram Channel.

According to preliminary information, a 35-year-old Mercedes-Benz driver died after the vehicle he drove lost control, crossed into oncoming traffic, and slammed into a Toyota Land Cruiser 100. His two passengers were also pronounced dead. The 45-year-old Toyota Land Cruiser 100 and two of his passengers to taken to hospital.

A pretrial investigation is launched.