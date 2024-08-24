EN
    09:20, 24 August 2024 | GMT +6

    3 killed, several injured in knife attack in German city

    3 killed, several injured in knife attack in German city
    Photoi credit: Gianni Gattus/dpa/picture alliance

    At least three people were killed and several others injured in a knife attack in the western German city of Solingen on Friday evening, Xinhua reported citing local media.

    The attack took place as a festival was underway to mark the 650th anniversary of the city's founding.

    At present, rescue workers are working on those injured.

    Some 80,000 people were reportedly present for the celebration. At about 10 p.m. local time, a man with a knife attacked people attending the event.

    Police then issued a major alert and a shooting alert. The celebration was immediately cancelled, and visitors were asked to leave.

    Police sources said no arrests have been made yet.

