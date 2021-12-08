3 more die of COVID-19-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 112 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Countrywide, three COVID-19-like pneumonia fatalities and 160 recoveries have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Kazakhstan has so far reported 83,094 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases. The death toll stands at 5,170. The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia recovered cases has totaled 74,849 in the country.

Notably, the country has added 704 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 1,244 more people have defeated the disease in the country.