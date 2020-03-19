3 more houses put on quarantine in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM «Three more houses nearby Sunkar residential estate in Almaty, where a coronavirus patent lives, are also put on quarantine,» deputy Mayor of Almaty city Yerzhan Babakumarov said.

As earlier reported, Sunkar residential estate, a food store situated there are kept in quarantine as one of the residents contracted coronavirus.

As of today there are 44 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan, 25 of them are in Nur-Sultan.