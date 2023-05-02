3 more Kazakhstanis evacuated from Sudan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Three more nationals of Kazakhstan were evacuated from Sudan due to the escalation of the conflict,» an official spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aibek Smadiyarov said.

According to him, 17 citizens of Kazakhstan at large were staying in the territory of Sudan before the escalation of the conflict. Most of them arrived there to work in a private mining company.

«With the support of the foreign embassies situated in Sudan, six Kazakhstanis were evacuated via the neighboring countries and taken to Jordan, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jeddah, and Ethiopia. One of the nationals of Kazakhstan, a member of UNICEF, is staying now at the UNICEF campus in Jordan. Another Kazakhstani citizen decided to voluntarily stay in the UAE. Four Kazakhstanis were airlifted to Kazakhstan. Six out of 17 have already left Sudan. The rest 11 at their own wish decided to remain in Sudan. 10 of them are working in the mining company, and one is a member of Doctors Without Borders,» he said.