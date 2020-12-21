3 passengers arrive in Kazakhstan without PCR tests, test positive for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On December 19, three nationals of Kazakhstan who returned home without PCR certificates have tested positive for COVID-19, Kazinform has learnt from the Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Committee.

20 international flights from Germany, Italy, the Republic of Maldives, Egypt, Turkey, the UAE, Armenia, Ukraine, the Russian Federation, Belarus, and Kyrgyzstan landed in Kazakhstan on December 20. Of 2,824 passengers, 2,461 had negative PCR tests. 363 citizens of Kazakhstan have returned home without PCR tests. They have been tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting for the results of the PCR tests at a quarantine facility.

As for those 237 Kazakhstanis who returned home on December 19, three have tested positive for the coronavirus infection. Of three, two have arrived via Minsk-Nur-Sultan flight and one passenger have arrived from Frankfurt.