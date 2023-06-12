15:19, 12 June 2023 | GMT +6
3 people die in road accident in Kyzylorda region
KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM – Three people were killed as a result of a road accident on the West Europe – West China road in Kyzylorda region, Kazinform cites Polisia.kz.
The accident involving two cars occurred near Sulutobe village, Shieli district, Kyzylorda region.
As a result of the accident, three people died, and two were rushed to hospital with different injuries.
An investigation into the accident has been launched.