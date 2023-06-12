EN
    15:19, 12 June 2023 | GMT +6

    3 people die in road accident in Kyzylorda region

    Фото: polisia.kz
    KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM – Three people were killed as a result of a road accident on the West Europe – West China road in Kyzylorda region, Kazinform cites Polisia.kz.

    The accident involving two cars occurred near Sulutobe village, Shieli district, Kyzylorda region.

    As a result of the accident, three people died, and two were rushed to hospital with different injuries.

    An investigation into the accident has been launched.


