3 people die in road accident in Kyzylorda region

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM – Three people were killed as a result of a road accident on the West Europe – West China road in Kyzylorda region, Kazinform cites Polisia.kz.

The accident involving two cars occurred near Sulutobe village, Shieli district, Kyzylorda region.

As a result of the accident, three people died, and two were rushed to hospital with different injuries.

An investigation into the accident has been launched.