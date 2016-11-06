3 people fatally stabbed in New Jersey

NEWARK. KAZINFORM - At least three people were killed and three more were injured in a stabbing attack in Newark, New Jersey, local media reported.

According to reports, the attack happened on Saturday afternoon at one of the houses in Hedden Terrace Street. Local police cordoned off the area right after the attack.



The information about the victims was not disclosed immediately. The police are investigating.



There was no immediate word on the motive of the attack.



This is the second stabbing attack that shocked Newark this week. Earlier it was reported that at least five people were injured in the mass stabbing at Rutgers Business School. The attacker was taken into custody.