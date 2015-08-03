EN
    14:27, 03 August 2015 | GMT +6

    3 people killed after 4 cars collide in Karaganda region

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A road-traffic accident occurred yesterday, August 2, on Balkhash-Karaganda highway, Karaganda Regional Emergencies Department informs.

    A driver of Mercedes Benz smashed his car into Toyota Land Cruiser which in turn collided with Lada Granta and Opel Avensis. As a result, the driver of the Mercedes Benz and two passengers of this car died at the spot. Prejudicial investigation is being conducted now. All required examinations are underway.

