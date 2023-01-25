EN
    08:11, 25 January 2023 | GMT +6

    3 persons die in building collapse in N. India

    NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM At least three persons died and a few others were injured when a residential building collapsed in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, a local police officer said, Xinhua reported.

    The accident occurred in the state capital Lucknow.

    The injured were admitted to a local government hospital while the personnel of Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Response Force were carrying out rescue and relief operations.

    Media quoted the state's Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak as saying that the residential building was situated on Wazir Hasanganj road. «Building collapsed suddenly. 3 dead bodies have been found. Rescue work is underway at the spot,» he said.

    Nearly a dozen people are feared trapped under the debris of the collapsed building. Further details are awaited.


