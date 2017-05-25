EN
    09:02, 25 May 2017 | GMT +6

    3 police officers die in Jakarta double bombing

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 3 police officers were killed and 10 wounded as a result of two suicide bombings occurred in the capital of Indonesia, TASS cites Reuters.

    The blasts happened near a bus station in the eastern Jakarta. Five officers and five civilians were injured. The explosions went off five minutes apart.

    "The police officers were on duty to guard a group of people who were holding a parade. The two suspects were both male. Their identities will be released later", police said.

    According to Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi, security in the transport sites of Indonesia has been enhanced

     

