3 random shootings in US kill 9 people, injure several others

ANKARA. KAZINFORM The US on Sunday witnessed at least three separate incidents of random mass shootings, killing a total of at least nine people, local authorities said.

In Detroit, in the Midwestern US state of Michigan, a man started firing at people apparently without any reason on Sunday morning, shooting four people in total, police reported, Anadolu Agency reports.

Three people – two women and one man – ended up dead, while an 80-year-old man who urged the shooter to stop was wounded, the statement said.

Authorities said the shootings «appeared to be very random» and that they had not found any connections between the victims.

Saying that the shooter was taken into custody, the statement added: «Our investigation is still in the early stages and we promise to provide further information in the coming hours.»

«There are more questions than answers, but Detroiters can sleep peacefully tonight knowing this suspect is off the streets,» said Police Chief James White.

«I firmly believe gun violence is a national crisis that can’t be solved solely by police action,» he added.

Houston

In Houston, Texas, a man set fire to multiple residences and then started firing on people fleeing the blazes, killing a total of three.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner told reporters: «This suspect, unfortunately, and very sadly, and very evilly, set fire to several residences, laid wait for those residents to come out, and fired upon them.»

The man also shot at firefighters at the scene trying to put out the fires before police arrived and shot the man dead.

The shooter was seemingly disturbed after he was evicted from his house, which became a «trigger point» for him, authorities said.

Oregon

The Pacific Northwest state of Oregon saw the third random shooting on Sunday, killing three people.

«Bend Police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired at the Forum Shopping Center,» said a statement by the police in Bend, Central Oregon.

«An initial investigation revealed that at least one shooter was at the shopping center firing shots in the parking lot,» it continued. «Police believe the shooter then entered the Safeway grocery store through the west entrance. One person was shot inside the entrance. That person was transported by medics and is deceased.»

«Police believe the shooter continued firing through the store, shooting and killing an additional person,» the statement said. «Police found an additional person, believed to be the shooter, deceased in the store.»

The statement also said initial reports did not indicate any signs of shots fired by Bend police officers at the scene.

Saying an investigation is underway, the statement said the police will share more details as they become available.













Photo: aa.com.tr