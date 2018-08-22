3 regions of Kazakhstan exponentially up exports to foreign countries - Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister for Investment and Development Zhenis Kassymbek named three regions of Kazakhstan which have exponentially upped their exports abroad over the past two months, Kazinform reports.

"Volume of processing industry exports has grown by 20.5% on average over the past two months of 2018 compared to the analogous period in 2017 and made $2.5 billion. A significant rise in exports was seen in Kyzylorda (2.3fold), North Kazakhstan (2fold) and Pavlodar (1.9fold) regions," said Minister Kassymbek, addressing the Government session on Wednesday.



In his words, the rise in exports was recorded in railway (3.7fold), electrical engineering and agricultural chemistry (3.1fold), construction materials (3fold) and mining engineering (2fold) sectors. Meanwhile, oil and gas exports demonstrated a 25% decrease, as well as the sectors of car manufacturing (60.5%) and agricultural machine building (62.3%).



Minister Kassymbek told participants of the meeting that Kazakhstan exports its products to 123 countries.



It was noted that in 2018 Kazakhstan had started exporting engineering goods and construction materials to Uzbekistan and chemical products to Ukraine.



Kazakhstan continues to export meat to Iran, Bahrain, Russia, vegetable oil to Russia and China and sugar to Uzbekistan.