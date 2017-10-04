EN
    07:14, 04 October 2017 | GMT +6

    3 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service, has issued a storm alert for three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports. 

    Precipitation is forecast for South Kazakhstan region on October 4-5. Wet snow will hit the mountainous areas of the region.
    Northeastern wind will gist up to 15-20 mps. In some parts of the region mercury may drop to -3°C.

    In the next two days temperature drop is expected in Kyzylorda region where it will go as low as -3°C as well.

    On October 4, Kostanay region will see dense fog and northwestern wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps.

     

     

    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
