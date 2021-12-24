3 regions of Kazakhstan remain in COVID-19 ‘yellow zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nur-Sultan city as well as Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the COVID-19 ‘yellow area’ as of today December 24, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan reads.

The cities of Almaty and Shymkent as Akmola, Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau and East Kazakhstan regions are in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green area’.

As earlier reported, 460 new coronavirus cases were detected in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours.