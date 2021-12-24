EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:50, 24 December 2021 | GMT +6

    3 regions of Kazakhstan remain in COVID-19 ‘yellow zone’

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nur-Sultan city as well as Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the COVID-19 ‘yellow area’ as of today December 24, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan reads.

    The cities of Almaty and Shymkent as Akmola, Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau and East Kazakhstan regions are in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green area’.

    As earlier reported, 460 new coronavirus cases were detected in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!