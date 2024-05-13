3 regions of Kazakhstan still grappling with floods

Over 119,000 people were rescued and evacuated since the floods hit Kazakhstan. 55,626 people returned their homes, while 5,291 are staying at temporary shelters, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry.

19.4 million cubic meters of meltwater were pumped out from 11,205 homes and 3,516 household plots countrywide. Above 7.8 million sandbags and 1.5 million tons of inert materials were laid to prevent and reduce flood damage.

7,205 people, 983 pieces of equipment, 298 motor pumps, 54 floating crafts, and six aircraft are deployed in mitigation of flood aftermath.

The city of Petropavlovsk and Kyzylzhar district of North Kazakhstan continue grappling with flood impacts. For the past 24 hours, rescuers pumped 232,092 cubic meters of water from 71 homes and 166 household plots.

Besides, 239,194 cubic meters of water were pumped away in Kulsary town in Atyrau region. 22,000 sandbags and 2,479 tons of inert materials were placed. The flood situation and water level in the River Zhaiyk are monitored in Kurmangazy district.

Aktobe region also monitors the water level in the River Torgai. 1,740 bags full of sand and 173 tons of inert materials were laid for the past 24 hours in Kuilys and Zhaisanbai villages.