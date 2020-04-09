3 released after full recovery from coronavirus in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Three more patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus infection in Almaty city, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

In total, 58 people were released after full recovery from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, including 30 people in Nur-Sultan city, 26 people in Almaty city, 1 person in Aktobe region and 1 person in North Kazakhstan region.

The coronavirus infection claimed 7 lives countrywide.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 764.