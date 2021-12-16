3 rgns of Kazakhstan in ‘yellow zone’ for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of December 16, no areas of Kazakhstan are in the «red zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Akmola, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the coronavirus «yellow zone».

Cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent as well as Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau, and East Kazakhstan regions are in the «green zone» in terms of the spread of COVID-19.

Notably, the country has added 575 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 791 more people have defeated the disease in the country.