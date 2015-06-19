EN
    14:04, 19 June 2015 | GMT +6

    3 Russian citizens killed in traffic accident in Akmola region

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - The traffic accident occurred yesterday at 5 a.m. on "Yekaterinburg - Almaty" highway.

    The victims, the citizens of Russian Federation Russian, were heading to Karaganda city by Peugeot minibus. The vehicle was driven by a 33-year-old man. According to preliminary data, the vehicle plunged into a roadside ditch, as the driver lost control over the steering, and overturned.

    A man, born in 1965, has died at the scene. The driver and 10 passengers with various injuries were taken to a hospital. In the hospital two passengers born in 1995 and 1961 have died without regaining consciousness. All the victims were Russian citizens.

